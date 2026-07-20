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    CFAO Conducts NEO Training Exercise

    CFAO Conducts NEO Training Exercise

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Macadam Weissman | CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (July 23, 2026) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class...... read more read more

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    07.23.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Macadam Weissman 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    KADENA AIR BASE, Japan (July 24, 2026) — Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) conducted a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) training exercise aboard Camp Shields, July 23.

    CFAO conducted the training as part of a joint exercise involving multiple scenarios to evaluate the safe processing and accountability of eligible personnel during a simulated emergency. Sailors and civilian personnel practiced key functions including evacuee reception, processing, transportation coordination and emergency management.

    "Training like this ensures we're prepared to respond quickly and effectively to any scenario," said Peter Hirai, CFAO emergency management officer. "Working with our volunteers strengthens our coordination and allows us to refine our procedures, ensuring we're ready to support eligible personnel as necessary during a real-world event."

    Emergency management staff, augmentees and supporting personnel worked through each phase of the NEO process while evaluating response timelines, communication procedures and logistics requirements.

    "Readiness is not something we build during a crisis, it is something we maintain every day through deliberate planning and realistic training," Hirai said. "This exercise demonstrates our ability to rapidly execute our responsibilities if called upon. Every training allows us to refine our procedures, strengthen coordination with our teammates to provide the safest and most efficient support possible for our families."

    NEO evacuations can be conducted in response to natural disasters, degradation of quality of life or an increase in potential threats. The exercise was part of CFAO's routine emergency management training program and does not reflect any change in the current security posture on Okinawa.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 01:08
    Story ID: 571064
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CFAO Conducts NEO Training Exercise, by PO1 Macadam Weissman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CFAO Conducts NEO Training Exercise
    CFAO Conducts NEO Training Exercise
    CFAO Conducts NEO Training Exercise
    CFAO Conducts NEO Training Exercise
    CFAO Conducts NEO Training Exercise
    CFAO Conducts NEO Training Exercise

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    TAGS

    NEO
    CFAO
    Non-Combantant Evacuation Operation (NEO)
    Okinawa
    Japan
    Training Exercise

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