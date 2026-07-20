USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan

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U.S. Navy Sailors from Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Chief (MCM 14), play basketball during a sports exchange at Niigata University of Health and Welfare during a port visit to Niigata, Japan, July 27, 2026. Chief, part of Commander, Task Force 77, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered flee, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul J. Hulen)