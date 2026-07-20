U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Baxter (center), commanding officer, of the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Chief (MCM 14), meets with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Commander UMEMOTO Takeshi (right) during an office call in Niigata, Japan, July 27, 2026. Chief, part of Commander Task Force 77 (CTF-77), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul J. Hulen)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 23:06
|Photo ID:
|9839392
|VIRIN:
|260726-N-BR341-2129
|Resolution:
|5792x3861
|Size:
|9.59 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan [Image 13 of 13], by SA Paul Hulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.