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    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan [Image 5 of 13]

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    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan

    JAPAN

    07.26.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Paul Hulen 

    AFN Yokosuka

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Baxter (right), commanding officer, of the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Chief (MCM 14) and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Commander UMEMOTO Takeshi exchange gifts during an office call in Niigata, Japan, July 27, 2026. Chief, part of Commander Task Force 77 (CTF-77), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul J. Hulen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 23:06
    Photo ID: 9839394
    VIRIN: 260727-N-BR341-2193
    Resolution: 7028x4685
    Size: 13.25 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan [Image 13 of 13], by SA Paul Hulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan
    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan
    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan
    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan
    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan
    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan
    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan
    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan
    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan
    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan
    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan
    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan
    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan

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    JMSDF
    USS Chief (MCM 14)
    Niigata

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