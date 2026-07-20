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    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan [Image 2 of 13]

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    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan

    JAPAN

    07.26.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Paul Hulen 

    AFN Yokosuka

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Baxter, commanding officer, Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Chief (MCM 14) meets with Rear Adm. Hiroshi Nishiyama, director, Japan Coast Guard, Niigata, during a port visit to Niigata, Japan, July 27, 2026. Chief, part of Commander Task Force 77, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul J. Hulen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 23:06
    Photo ID: 9839396
    VIRIN: 260727-N-BR341-1008
    Resolution: 6519x4346
    Size: 12.67 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan [Image 13 of 13], by SA Paul Hulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan
    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan
    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan
    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan
    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan
    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan
    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan
    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan
    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan
    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan
    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan
    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan
    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan

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    USS Chief (MCM 14)
    Niigata
    Japan Coast Gaurd

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