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    Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight [Image 12 of 12]

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    Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.26.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing, Japan Air Self-Defense Force members and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members pose for a group photo following a USAF F-16 Fighting Falcon familiarization flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 27, 2026. The familiarization flight was conducted as part of Funakura's farewell visit before his departure for his next assignment and highlighted the enduring partnership between the USAF, JASDF and JGSDF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 21:17
    Photo ID: 9839248
    VIRIN: 260727-F-UR015-1318
    Resolution: 5696x3790
    Size: 5.61 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight
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    Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight
    Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight
    Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight
    Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight
    Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight
    Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight
    Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight
    Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight
    Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight

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    TAGS

    Farewell
    35th Fighter Wing
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Misawa AB
    JASDF
    Fam Flight

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