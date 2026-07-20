Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight

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U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing, Japan Air Self-Defense Force members and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members pose for a group photo following a USAF F-16 Fighting Falcon familiarization flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 27, 2026. The familiarization flight was conducted as part of Funakura's farewell visit before his departure for his next assignment and highlighted the enduring partnership between the USAF, JASDF and JGSDF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)