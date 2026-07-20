Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight

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Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Keita Funakura, Northern Air Defense Force commander, waves from the cockpit of a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon before a familiarization flight with USAF Col. Jeromy Guinther, 35th Operations Group commander, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 27, 2026. The familiarization flight was conducted as part of Funakura's farewell visit before his departure for his next assignment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)