Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight

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U.S. Air Force Col. Oliver Lause, 35th Fighter Wing commander, embraces a Japan Air Self-Defense Force member while awaiting the arrival of JASDF Lt. Gen. Keita Funakura, Northern Air Defense Force commander, following a USAF F-16 Fighting Falcon familiarization flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 27, 2026. Funakura's farewell visit highlighted the enduring partnership between the USAF, JASDF and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, reinforcing the strong alliance that supports peace and security in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)