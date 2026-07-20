(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight [Image 11 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.26.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Oliver Lause, 35th Fighter Wing commander, embraces a Japan Air Self-Defense Force member while awaiting the arrival of JASDF Lt. Gen. Keita Funakura, Northern Air Defense Force commander, following a USAF F-16 Fighting Falcon familiarization flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 27, 2026. Funakura's farewell visit highlighted the enduring partnership between the USAF, JASDF and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, reinforcing the strong alliance that supports peace and security in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 21:17
    Photo ID: 9839247
    VIRIN: 260727-F-UR015-1258
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.19 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight
    Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight
    Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight
    Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight
    Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight
    Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight
    Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight
    Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight
    Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight
    Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight
    Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight
    Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Farewell
    35th Fighter Wing
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Misawa AB
    JASDF
    Fam Flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery