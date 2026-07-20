U.S. Air Force Col. Oliver Lause, 35th Fighter Wing commander, embraces a Japan Air Self-Defense Force member while awaiting the arrival of JASDF Lt. Gen. Keita Funakura, Northern Air Defense Force commander, following a USAF F-16 Fighting Falcon familiarization flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 27, 2026. Funakura's farewell visit highlighted the enduring partnership between the USAF, JASDF and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, reinforcing the strong alliance that supports peace and security in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 21:17
|Photo ID:
|9839247
|VIRIN:
|260727-F-UR015-1258
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.19 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Strengthening the Alliance: F-16 Fam Flight [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.