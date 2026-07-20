Soldiers and Airmen from the 10th Civil Support Team receive a briefing on an advanced counter-unmanned aircraft systems at their office at Camp Murray, Wash., June 23, 2026. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 16:29
|Photo ID:
|9838838
|VIRIN:
|260623-D-MN117-2077
|Resolution:
|4192x3144
|Size:
|3.68 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington National Guard Advances Counter-Drone Capabilities with New Technology [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Washington National Guard Advances Counter-Drone Capabilities with New Technology
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