Staff Sgt. Kevin Propes, Survey Team Member, 10th Civil Support Team talks with representatives from Anduril Industries during a new technology fielding of an advanced counter-unmanned aircraft systems. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 16:29
|Photo ID:
|9838833
|VIRIN:
|260715-D-MN117-1146
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|5.24 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington National Guard Advances Counter-Drone Capabilities with New Technology [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Washington National Guard Advances Counter-Drone Capabilities with New Technology
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