Washington National Guard Advances Counter-Drone Capabilities with New Technology

Date Taken: 06.24.2026 Date Posted: 07.29.2026 16:29 Photo ID: 9838833 VIRIN: 260715-D-MN117-1146 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 5.24 MB Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US

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