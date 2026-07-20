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    Washington National Guard Advances Counter-Drone Capabilities with New Technology [Image 2 of 2]

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    Washington National Guard Advances Counter-Drone Capabilities with New Technology

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Kevin Propes, Survey Team Member, 10th Civil Support Team talks with representatives from Anduril Industries during a new technology fielding of an advanced counter-unmanned aircraft systems. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 16:29
    Photo ID: 9838833
    VIRIN: 260715-D-MN117-1146
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 5.24 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Washington National Guard Advances Counter-Drone Capabilities with New Technology [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    cUAS, 10th Civil Support Team, Washington, National Guard

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