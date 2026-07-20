Washington National Guard Advances Counter-Drone Capabilities with New Technology Your browser does not support the audio element.

As unmanned aircraft systems continue to evolve as a growing threat to military installations, critical infrastructure and public events, the Washington National Guard has taken a significant step forward in protecting communities and supporting homeland security missions.



The Washington National Guard Counterdrug Program and the 10th Civil Support Team recently received and completed new equipment training on advanced counter-unmanned aircraft systems developed by Anduril Industries, providing the state with a highly capable mobile drone detection and mitigation platform. The fielding included operator training and an extensive evaluation of the system's performance, capabilities and future employment.



“This fielding is a critical inflection point for both our team and the wider force,” said Maj. Ryan Dykes, commander of the 10th Civil Support Team. “It immediately advances the 10th CST's capability, giving us the specific tools needed to defend public events and critical infrastructure from a modern, evolving threat.”



The new technology significantly expands the Guard's ability to detect, identify and track unauthorized drones that could threaten military operations, emergency response activities and large public events, while providing additional mitigation capabilities that can be employed by personnel with the appropriate authorities.



The Anduril system combines multiple sensors into a networked architecture capable of detecting drones at extended ranges. Components include the Long Range Camera Tower, WISP detection system, Pulsar radio frequency sensor and Lattice software platform, which fuses information into a common operating picture for operators. During training, soldiers learned how to rapidly deploy, calibrate and operate the system while integrating multiple sensors into a unified command-and-control environment.



Unlike traditional air surveillance systems, the platform is specifically designed to identify small unmanned aircraft, distinguish them from other objects such as birds, and provide operators with real-time tracking information. Certain components can also help identify the location of a drone's operator, improving coordination with law enforcement and security personnel.



The 10th CST has steadily expanded their capabilities over the past several years, supporting security operations for major events including the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl security missions and numerous National Special Security Events. The addition of the Anduril systems further strengthens the Guard's ability to assist civil authorities when requested.



For the 10th CST, whose primary mission is identifying chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive hazards, the technology represents a natural expansion of its homeland response capabilities.



“Drones can be used as effective delivery systems for chemical, biological, radiological and explosive devices,” said Lt. Col. Wes Watson, former commander of the 10th CST and current director of the Commander’s Action Group for C-sUAS Operations. “CSTs have been exploring ways to defeat this delivery mechanism for years and would be vital in the response to a downed drone suspected of carrying a WMD.”



Watson said the capability also builds upon a mission the CST already performs: supporting state, local, tribal and territorial partners during major public events.



“Counter-UAS operations alongside federal and state law enforcement will be an enduring mission, lasting beyond the World Cup and America 250,” Watson said.



During the week-long new equipment training, soldiers evaluated not only the performance of the equipment but also the logistical, personnel and operational requirements needed to effectively employ the systems. The after-action review identified recommendations for additional operator training, command-and-control integration, equipment refinements and expanded interagency coordination as the systems continue to mature.

Dykes said those lessons could prove just as important as the equipment itself as the National Guard develops its approach to counter-UAS operations.



“Being one of the first teams to get this equipment isn't just about the technology itself. It's about figuring out the real-world personnel, training, and logistical needs to make it effective. We have the important task of shaping what this capability will look like for the entire force, ensuring that the lessons we learn here will give other CSTs a running start,” Dykes said.



Among the key findings was the need for additional personnel to transport and operate the complete system, longer operator qualification courses beyond the initial five-day training, continued legal and policy development for domestic employment, and expanded opportunities to train alongside federal partners. The review also highlighted the importance of realistic field exercises that allow operators to refine calibration procedures, troubleshoot technical issues and practice mission planning under operational conditions.



“The built-in training and evaluation methods used by the CST program will ensure highly skilled and qualified operators are ready to deploy in support of state agencies,” Watson said. “The program of record will allow the CST to acquire and maintain the newest counter-UAS technology, staying ahead of the threat.”



Authorities remain an important consideration as the capability matures. While National Guard personnel can detect, track and communicate information about potential drone threats, certain mitigation actions require specific legal authorities. Continued coordination with federal, state and local partners will be essential to ensuring the technology can be effectively employed during domestic operations.



The Counterdrug Program and 10th CST will continue refining tactics, techniques and procedures as additional training opportunities become available. Future integration with agencies such as the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and other interagency partners will help ensure the systems can be employed effectively during real-world homeland security missions while operating within established legal authorities.



“Washington continues to be the national thought leader in planning, equipping and training forces to combat the threat of hostile drones,” said Maj. Gen. Gent Welsh, the adjutant general, Washington National Guard. “From our groundbreaking work in our Counterdrug program to the recent acquisition of an Anduril system as a byproduct of FIFA prep, we are getting after the challenges here with law, policy and domestic employment. We can’t afford to be unprepared in this area as a nation.”



While participation during the FIFA World Cup helped accelerate development of the capability, Watson said the need extends well beyond a single event.



“The World Cup was our accelerant driving forth change to prepare our unified approach to securing the skies,” Watson said. “But the threat of drones is only going to expand, and our National Guard is a key member of what is needed to support future events from those who seek to use drones to harm the public.”