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    Twentynine Palms corpsmen keep Marines mission ready during ITX 3-26 [Image 1 of 3]

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    Twentynine Palms corpsmen keep Marines mission ready during ITX 3-26

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Christopher Jones 

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

    The Consolidated Aid Station (CAS) supports Marines and Sailors during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 3-26 at Camp Wilson aboard Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command/Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms. A yellow heat condition flag flies outside the facility, indicating environmental conditions for personnel operating in the desert, while a dedicated emergency response vehicle remains staged to rapidly transport injured service members from the training area if needed. ITX is the Marine Forces Reserve's premier live-fire combined arms exercise, preparing Marine Air-Ground Task Forces for operational readiness in realistic combat environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Jones, NH/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 12:30
    Photo ID: 9838274
    VIRIN: 260611-N-SE727-2021
    Resolution: 2037x1455
    Size: 603.46 KB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Twentynine Palms corpsmen keep Marines mission ready during ITX 3-26 [Image 3 of 3], by Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    navy medicine
    ITX
    training
    marine
    exercise
    corpsman

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