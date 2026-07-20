The Consolidated Aid Station (CAS) supports Marines and Sailors during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 3-26 at Camp Wilson aboard Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command/Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms. A yellow heat condition flag flies outside the facility, indicating environmental conditions for personnel operating in the desert, while a dedicated emergency response vehicle remains staged to rapidly transport injured service members from the training area if needed. ITX is the Marine Forces Reserve's premier live-fire combined arms exercise, preparing Marine Air-Ground Task Forces for operational readiness in realistic combat environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Jones, NH/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer).
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 12:30
|Photo ID:
|9838274
|VIRIN:
|260611-N-SE727-2021
|Resolution:
|2037x1455
|Size:
|603.46 KB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Twentynine Palms corpsmen keep Marines mission ready during ITX 3-26
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