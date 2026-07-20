Twentynine Palms corpsmen keep Marines mission ready during ITX 3-26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class James C. Radecki (left), assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms, demonstrates sick call procedures on a Sailor at the Consolidated Aid Station (CAS) during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 3-26 at Camp Wilson aboard Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command/Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms. Radecki helped train dozens of corpsmen from commands across the country to conduct sick call operations in support of the exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Jones, NH/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer).