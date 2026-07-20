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    Twentynine Palms corpsmen keep Marines mission ready during ITX 3-26 [Image 2 of 3]

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    Twentynine Palms corpsmen keep Marines mission ready during ITX 3-26

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Christopher Jones 

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

    Hospital Corpsman 1st Class James C. Radecki (left), assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms, demonstrates sick call procedures on a Sailor at the Consolidated Aid Station (CAS) during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 3-26 at Camp Wilson aboard Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command/Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms. Radecki helped train dozens of corpsmen from commands across the country to conduct sick call operations in support of the exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Jones, NH/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 12:30
    Photo ID: 9838268
    VIRIN: 260611-N-SE727-3600
    Resolution: 2240x1600
    Size: 1009.7 KB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Twentynine Palms corpsmen keep Marines mission ready during ITX 3-26 [Image 3 of 3], by Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Twentynine Palms corpsmen keep Marines mission ready during ITX 3-26
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    navy medicine
    ITX
    training
    marine
    exercise
    corpsman

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