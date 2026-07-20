Twentynine Palms corpsmen keep Marines mission ready during ITX 3-26

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Hospital Corpsman 1st Class James C. Radecki (left), assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms, treats Lance Cpl. Liam Jackson (center) at the Consolidated Aid Station (CAS) during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 3-26 at Camp Wilson aboard Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command/Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms. ITX is the Marine Forces Reserve's premier live-fire combined arms exercise, preparing Marine Air-Ground Task Forces for operational readiness in realistic combat environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Jones, NH/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer).