17th Training Support Squadron change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Lee Elsenheimer, 17th Training Squadron commander, receives his first salute from 17 TRSS during the Change of Command Ceremony, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 23, 2026. Receiving his first salute as commander is a military tradition that marks the formal acceptance of his leadership by the Airmen entrusted to his command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)