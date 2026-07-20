17th Training Support Squadron change of command ceremony

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U.S Air Force Col. Jason Gerber, 17th Training Group commander, and Lt. Col. Nancy Schwab, outgoing 17th Training Squadron commander, participate in the passing of the guidon during the Change of Command Ceremony, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 23, 2026. Schwab’s passing of the guidon symbolized the relinquishment of command, before it was presented to Elsenheimer, signifying the transfer of authority and responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)