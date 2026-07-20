17th Training Support Squadron change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Air Force Col. Jason Gerber, 17th Training Group commander, and Lt. Col. Lee Elsenheimer, incoming 17th Training Squadron commander, prepare for the passing of the guidon during the Change of Command Ceremony, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 23, 2026. Elsenheimer's acceptance of the guidon symbolized his assumption of command and the transfer of authority and responsibility for the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)