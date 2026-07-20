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    17th Training Support Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 8]

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    17th Training Support Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S Air Force Col. Jason Gerber, 17th Training Group commander, and Lt. Col. Lee Elsenheimer, incoming 17th Training Squadron commander, prepare for the passing of the guidon during the Change of Command Ceremony, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 23, 2026. Elsenheimer's acceptance of the guidon symbolized his assumption of command and the transfer of authority and responsibility for the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 12:01
    Photo ID: 9838223
    VIRIN: 260723-F-SV960-1141
    Resolution: 4368x2906
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 17th Training Support Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    17th Training Support Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    17th Training Support Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    17th Training Support Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    17th Training Support Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    17th Training Support Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    17th Training Support Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    17th Training Support Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    17th Training Support Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

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