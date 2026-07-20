17th Training Support Squadron change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Gerber, 17th Training Group commander, Lt. Col. Nancy Schwab, outgoing 17th Training Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Lee Elsenheimer, incoming 17th TRSS commander, prepare for the passing of the guidon during the Change of Command Ceremony, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 23, 2026. The change of command ceremony signifies the official transfer of leadership, authority and responsibility from one commander to another through the passing of the guidon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)