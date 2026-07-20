U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Conner Montgomery, 824th Base Defense Squadron force production analyst, displays First Person View (FPV) drone goggles at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 14, 2026. Using FPV drones provide a flexible capability that supports reconnaissance, force protection and operations in environments that may be difficult to access by ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 10:22
|Photo ID:
|9837941
|VIRIN:
|260714-F-FH898-1140
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.42 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Expanding battlefield capabilities with FPV drone technology [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Noah Noonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Expanding battlefield capabilities with FPV drone technology
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