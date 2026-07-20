Expanding battlefield capabilities with FPV drone technology

Photo By Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Natanael Noronha, 820th Combat Operations Squadron instructor supervisor, left, and Staff Sgt. Conner Montgomery, 824th Base Defense Squadron force production analyst, right, practices First Person View (FPV) drone tactics at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 14, 2026. Using FPV drones allow operators to survey structures and other high-risk areas before personnel enter the designated area of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan) see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Airmen from the 820th Base Defense Group recently completed a First Person View (FPV)drone course with the 3rd Infantry Division, gaining skills to expand small unmanned aircraft system capabilities, enhancing force protection training.

The two-week, 50-hour simulator course equipped students with the skills to deploy FPV drones in realistic combat scenarios. Training focused on precise flight control, tactical reconnaissance and navigating complex terrain. Ultimately, students learned to integrate these unmanned systems into operations, emulating adversary tactics to better prepare friendly forces for the modern battlefield.

The course began with simulator-based training, where students built flight proficiency before transitioning to live FPV flights. During the second week, operators navigated urban obstacles and confined spaces, culminating with a successful strike on designated training targets.

"Drone simulators allow us to make mistakes with no consequence," said Tech. Sgt. Natanael Noronha, 820th Combat Operations Squadron instructor supervisor. "It translates well to a live drone and gives us the ability to allow operators to make those early on mistakes, learn control and finite movements without a dollar sign being attached to every crash."

One of the advantages of FPV is the flexibility of the different systems. Larger drones can support point defense or carry heavier payloads, while smaller aircraft can maneuver through buildings and confined spaces to conduct reconnaissance missions. Both drones hold the potential to reduce harm to personnel.

“The introduction of FPV drones as a training asset allows us to show our force just how fast, maneuverable, and effective these assets can be," said Staff Sgt. Connor Montgomery, 824th Base Defense Squadron force production analyst. "Possessing the capability to provide realistic training to our force is a vital capability that we must capitalize on.”

As FPV drone technology continues to evolve, the knowledge gained through the course provides Airmen with additional tools to enhance reconnaissance, improve force protection and expand operational capabilities, while reducing unnecessary risk to personnel.