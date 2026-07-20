Expanding battlefield capabilities with FPV drone technology

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Natanael Noronha, assigned to the 820th Combat Operations Squadron, left, and Staff Sgt. Conner Montgomery, 824th Base Defense Squadron force production analyst, right, practices First Person View (FPV) drone tactics at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 14, 2026. Using FPV drones allow operators to survey structures and other high-risk areas before personnel enter the designated area of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan)