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    Expanding battlefield capabilities with FPV drone technology [Image 1 of 3]

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    Expanding battlefield capabilities with FPV drone technology

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Natanael Noronha, assigned to the 820th Combat Operations Squadron, left, and Staff Sgt. Conner Montgomery, 824th Base Defense Squadron force production analyst, right, practices First Person View (FPV) drone tactics at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 14, 2026. Using FPV drones allow operators to survey structures and other high-risk areas before personnel enter the designated area of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 10:22
    Photo ID: 9837931
    VIRIN: 260714-F-FH898-1010
    Resolution: 7823x5215
    Size: 9.19 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Expanding battlefield capabilities with FPV drone technology [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Noah Noonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Combat Command
    93d AGOW

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