Expanding battlefield capabilities with FPV drone technology

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Conner Montgomery, 824th Base Defense Squadron force production analyst, demonstrates the setup of a First Person View (FPV) drone at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 14, 2026. Using FPV drones provide operators with a rapidly maneuverable platform capable of conducting reconnaissance in confined environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan)