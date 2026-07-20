U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Conner Montgomery, 824th Base Defense Squadron force production analyst, demonstrates the setup of a First Person View (FPV) drone at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 14, 2026. Using FPV drones provide operators with a rapidly maneuverable platform capable of conducting reconnaissance in confined environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 10:22
|Photo ID:
|9837935
|VIRIN:
|260714-F-FH898-1049
|Resolution:
|7856x5237
|Size:
|8.64 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Expanding battlefield capabilities with FPV drone technology [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Noah Noonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Expanding battlefield capabilities with FPV drone technology
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