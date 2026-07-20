ALNG JAG Corps hosts Military Law Interoperability Symposium

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Maj. Gen. Christopher Eason, The Judge Advocate General of the U.S. Air Force and Senior Legal Advisor to the U.S. Space Force, addresses a room full of legal officers at the Alabama Capitol July 28, 2026. The event brought Judge Advocate service members together from multiple military branches, states, and countries together to confer on the "rapidly evolving issues of today's operational environment."