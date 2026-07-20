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    ALNG JAG Corps hosts Military Law Interoperability Symposium [Image 2 of 14] [Image 16 of 20]

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    ALNG JAG Corps hosts Military Law Interoperability Symposium [Image 2 of 14]

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mack Muzio 

    Alabama National Guard

    Maj. Gen. David Pritchett, Adjutant General of the Alabama National Guard, addresses a room full of legal officers at the Alabama Capitol July 28, 2026. The event brought Judge Advocate service members together from multiple military branches, states, and countries together to confer on the "rapidly evolving issues of today's operational environment."

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 08:10
    Photo ID: 9837520
    VIRIN: 260708-Z-CQ247-1018
    Resolution: 2602x1735
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ALNG JAG Corps hosts Military Law Interoperability Symposium [Image 2 of 14] [Image 20 of 20], by SSG Mack Muzio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ALNG JAG Corps hosts Military Law Interoperability Symposium
    ALNG JAG Corps hosts Military Law Interoperability Symposium
    ALNG JAG Corps hosts Military Law Interoperability Symposium
    ALNG JAG Corps hosts Military Law Interoperability Symposium
    ALNG JAG Corps hosts Military Law Interoperability Symposium
    ALNG JAG Corps hosts Military Law Interoperability Symposium
    ALNG JAG Corps hosts Military Law Interoperability Symposium
    ALNG JAG Corps hosts Military Law Interoperability Symposium
    ALNG JAG Corps hosts Military Law Interoperability Symposium
    ALNG JAG Corps hosts Military Law Interoperability Symposium
    ALNG JAG Corps hosts Military Law Interoperability Symposium
    ALNG JAG Corps hosts Military Law Interoperability Symposium
    ALNG JAG Corps hosts Military Law Interoperability Symposium
    ALNG JAG Corps hosts Military Law Interoperability Symposium
    ALNG JAG Corps hosts Military Law Interoperability Symposium
    ALNG JAG Corps hosts Military Law Interoperability Symposium [Image 2 of 14]
    ALNG JAG Corps hosts Military Law Interoperability Symposium
    ALNG JAG Corps hosts Military Law Interoperability Symposium
    ALNG JAG Corps hosts Military Law Interoperability Symposium
    ALNG JAG Corps hosts Military Law Interoperability Symposium

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