ALNG JAG Corps hosts Military Law Interoperability Symposium

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Scott Delius, Senior Civilian Representative of the Secretary of War in Europe and Defense Advisor for the U.S. Mission to NATO, addresses a room full of legal officers at the Alabama Capitol July 28, 2026. Delius answered questions about current legal challenges as the U.S. military and partner nations engage new technologies on the modern battlefield with rapidly adapting tactics like cyber warfare and drone combat.