35th Fighter Wing Commander Hosts JASDF Northern Air Defense Force Commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Oliver Lause, 35th Fighter Wing commander, left, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Keita Funakura, Northern Air Defense Force commander, shake hands at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. As Funakura prepared to depart for his next assignment and Lause began his tenure as wing commander, the leaders discussed the local area and shared perspectives that support continuity, mutual understanding and the enduring U.S.-Japan alliance’s shared commitment to regional security and interoperability in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)