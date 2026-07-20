35th Fighter Wing Commander Hosts JASDF Northern Air Defense Force Commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Oliver Lause, left, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Keita Funakura, Northern Air Defense Force commander, exchange farewell and welcome gifts at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. As Funakura prepared to depart for his next assignment and Lause began his tenure as wing commander, the exchange reflected the mutual respect and continuity that strengthen the enduring U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)