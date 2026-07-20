35th Fighter Wing Commander Hosts JASDF Northern Air Defense Force Commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Oliver Lause, 35th Fighter Wing commander, left, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Keita Funakura, Northern Air Defense Force commander, discuss bilateral cooperation during an office call at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. The meeting allowed the leaders to share perspectives as Funakura prepared for his next assignment and Lause assumed command, supporting continuity, mutual understanding and continued coordination between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)