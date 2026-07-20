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    35th Fighter Wing Commander Hosts JASDF Northern Air Defense Force Commander [Image 1 of 3]

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    35th Fighter Wing Commander Hosts JASDF Northern Air Defense Force Commander

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.27.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Oliver Lause, 35th Fighter Wing commander, left, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Keita Funakura, Northern Air Defense Force commander, discuss bilateral cooperation during an office call at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. The meeting allowed the leaders to share perspectives as Funakura prepared for his next assignment and Lause assumed command, supporting continuity, mutual understanding and continued coordination between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 03:14
    Photo ID: 9837252
    VIRIN: 260727-F-YR448-1293
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 35th Fighter Wing Commander Hosts JASDF Northern Air Defense Force Commander [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JASDF
    US Japan alliance
    35th Fight Wing
    Pacific Air Forces (PACAF)
    Misawa Air Base

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