PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise

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Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, provide simulated medical aid during Project Convergence Capstone 6 at Fort Irwin, California, July 24, 2026. PC-C6 is the premier Army-hosted experiment that allows the joint force and multinational allies and partners to integrate people, equipment, and technologies to support continuous transformation efforts aimed at shaping how future warfighters will operate in fast-paced,

high-tech environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jonathan Reyes)