PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise

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A Soldier assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, looks through the scope of a Bradley Fighting Vehicle during Project Convergence Capstone 6, July 24, 2026, at Fort Irwin, California. PC-C6 is the premier Army-hosted experiment that allows the joint force and multinational allies and partners to integrate people, equipment, and technologies to support continuous transformation efforts aimed at shaping how future warfighters will operate in fast-paced, high-tech environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kayla Cheesman-Miles)