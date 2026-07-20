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    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise [Image 30 of 36]

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    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise

    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. William Rogers 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, discuss movement during Project Convergence Capstone 6 at Fort Irwin, California, July 24, 2026. PC-C6 is the premier Army-hosted experiment that allows the joint force and multinational allies and partners to integrate people, equipment, and technologies to support continuous transformation efforts aimed at shaping how future warfighters will operate in fast-paced, high-tech environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 22:42
    Photo ID: 9836960
    VIRIN: 260724-A-KY607-5008
    Resolution: 4363x3371
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise [Image 36 of 36], by SGT William Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
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    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
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    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
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    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise
    PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise

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    PCC6
    Project Convergence Capstone 6
    Capstone 6

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