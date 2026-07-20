PCC6: 4ID Conducts Infantry Training Exercise

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Spc. Jonathan Reyes, a public affairs mass communication specialist assigned to Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, provides security inside a building during Project Convergence Capstone 6 at Fort Irwin, California, July 22, 2026. PC-C6 is the premier Army-hosted experiment that allows the joint force and multinational allies and partners to integrate people, equipment, and technologies to support continuous transformation efforts aimed at shaping how future warfighters will operate in fast-paced, high-tech environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Rogers)