Fort Sill Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Jared English, left, and Col. John Morgan, Fort Sill Garrison commander, applaud as Zilpa Oseguera, interim Army Community Service chief, delivers remarks during ACS’ 61st birthday celebration July 24, 2026, at the Welcome Center on Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 17:09
|Photo ID:
|9836345
|VIRIN:
|260724-O-QX652-6317
|Resolution:
|6535x4357
|Size:
|6.23 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Fort Sill celebrates 61 years of Army Community Service
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