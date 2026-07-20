Fort Sill celebrates 61 years of Army Community Service

Photo By Chris Gardner | A Fort Sill family plays tic-tac-toe with Survivor Outreach Services staff during Army Community Service’s 61st birthday celebration July 24, 2026, at the Welcome Center on Fort Sill, Oklahoma. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Chris Gardner | A Fort Sill family plays tic-tac-toe with Survivor Outreach Services staff during Army...... read more read more

FORT SILL, Okla. — Fort Sill community members celebrated 61 years of Army Community Service with games, prizes, cake and a few unexpected dance moves July 24 at the Welcome Center.

The two-hour ACS Program Showcase Tour transformed the organization’s offices in Building 4700 into an interactive path through the many resources available to Soldiers and families.

Visitors received an ACS passport and traveled from program to program, completing mini-games, collecting stamps and picking up giveaways while learning where to turn when they need assistance.

Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. John Morgan and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Jared English joined installation leaders, families and community members for the celebration. The command team tested its knowledge during the games, although English’s luck ran out during one trivia contest.

After losing the game, English completed his assigned penalty, a short dance that drew cheers and laughter from the crowd.

The fun supported a serious purpose: helping community members become familiar with ACS before they face a move, deployment, financial emergency or family challenge.

“I don’t think people realize how much ACS does for our Soldiers and families,” English said. “The teams here are wonderful, and they are ready to help throughout every stage of Army life.”

ACS programs assist with financial readiness, employment and résumé preparation, relocation, deployment support, family readiness groups, parenting and relationship education, volunteer opportunities and support for families with special needs.

The organization also provides Army Emergency Relief assistance, survivor support, financial counseling and referrals to military and community resources. Newcomers can receive relocation information and borrow basic household items from the lending closet while waiting for their belongings to arrive.

Zilpa Oseguera, interim Army Community Service chief, welcomed attendees and thanked Fort Sill leaders and community members for supporting ACS and the families it serves.

Morgan said Army families are often asked to provide stability while navigating frequent moves, separations and the demands of military life.

“Army families are like superheroes,” Morgan said. “They are the rock that provides stability for our Soldiers, but families should not have to be superheroes on their own. Organizations like ACS provide the resources, advice and support system behind them.”

Army Community Service was established July 25, 1965, to provide a centralized and recognizable source of assistance for members of the Army community. Sixty-one years later, its programs continue to help strengthen families and support mission readiness.

The celebration concluded with Morgan, English and Oseguera cutting the ACS birthday cake, this time without requiring anyone to answer a trivia question first.

For more information about Fort Sill Army Community Service programs, visit ACS in Building 4700 or call 580-574-4668.