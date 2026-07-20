(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Fort Sill celebrates 61 years of Army Community Service [Image 5 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Sill celebrates 61 years of Army Community Service

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

    Photo by Chris Gardner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Jared English dances after losing a game, drawing laughter from Army Community Service staff and onlookers during ACS’ 61st birthday celebration July 24, 2026, at the Welcome Center on Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 17:09
    Photo ID: 9836338
    VIRIN: 260724-O-QX652-5067
    Resolution: 6294x4196
    Size: 4.64 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Sill celebrates 61 years of Army Community Service [Image 9 of 9], by Chris Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Sill celebrates 61 years of Army Community Service
    Fort Sill celebrates 61 years of Army Community Service
    Fort Sill celebrates 61 years of Army Community Service
    Fort Sill celebrates 61 years of Army Community Service
    Fort Sill celebrates 61 years of Army Community Service
    Fort Sill celebrates 61 years of Army Community Service
    Fort Sill celebrates 61 years of Army Community Service
    Fort Sill celebrates 61 years of Army Community Service
    Fort Sill celebrates 61 years of Army Community Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Sill celebrates 61 years of Army Community Service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Community Service, Fort Sill, military families, family readiness, community support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery