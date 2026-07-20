Date Taken: 07.24.2026 Date Posted: 07.28.2026 17:09 Photo ID: 9836338 VIRIN: 260724-O-QX652-5067 Resolution: 6294x4196 Size: 4.64 MB Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

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This work, Fort Sill celebrates 61 years of Army Community Service [Image 9 of 9], by Chris Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.