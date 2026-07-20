A Soldier plays a financial readiness game during Army Community Service’s 61st birthday celebration July 24, 2026, at the Welcome Center on Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 17:09
|Photo ID:
|9836308
|VIRIN:
|260724-O-QX652-8162
|Resolution:
|6243x4162
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Sill celebrates 61 years of Army Community Service [Image 9 of 9], by Chris Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Sill celebrates 61 years of Army Community Service
No keywords found.