MCIWEST HQSPT Bn. Field Meet

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U.S. Marine Corps Kwabena K. Gyimah, commanding officer of Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, gives closing remarks during the Spartan Field Meet at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 24, 2026. The Spartan Field Meet is a physical competition event hosted by HQSPT Bn. to build unit cohesion, morale and esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Martinez)