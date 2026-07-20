U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, grapple during the Spartan Field Meet at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 24, 2026. The Spartan Field Meet is a physical competition event hosted by HQSPT Bn. to build unit cohesion, morale and esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dillon Buck)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 17:07
|Photo ID:
|9836300
|VIRIN:
|260724-M-ML702-1901
|Resolution:
|5183x3455
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCIWEST HQSPT Bn. Field Meet [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Dillon Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.