MCIWEST HQSPT Bn. Field Meet

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U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, compete to perform the most pull-ups in five minutes during the Spartan Field Meet at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 24, 2026. The Spartan Field Meet is a physical competition event hosted by HQSPT Bn. to build unit cohesion, morale and esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Martinez)