U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, compete to perform the most pull-ups in five minutes during the Spartan Field Meet at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 24, 2026. The Spartan Field Meet is a physical competition event hosted by HQSPT Bn. to build unit cohesion, morale and esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 17:07
|Photo ID:
|9836305
|VIRIN:
|260724-M-ML702-1420
|Resolution:
|4994x3329
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCIWEST HQSPT Bn. Field Meet [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Noah Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.