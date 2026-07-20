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    MCIWEST HQSPT Bn. Field Meet [Image 8 of 11]

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    MCIWEST HQSPT Bn. Field Meet

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Noah Martinez 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, compete to perform the most pull-ups in five minutes during the Spartan Field Meet at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 24, 2026. The Spartan Field Meet is a physical competition event hosted by HQSPT Bn. to build unit cohesion, morale and esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 17:07
    Photo ID: 9836305
    VIRIN: 260724-M-ML702-1420
    Resolution: 4994x3329
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCIWEST HQSPT Bn. Field Meet [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Noah Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Field Meet
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    MCIWEST
    HQSPT Bn.
    Marines
    Competition

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