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    Space Base Delta 1 Welcomes New Command Senior Enlisted Leader [Image 4 of 4]

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    Space Base Delta 1 Welcomes New Command Senior Enlisted Leader

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Quijas 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Sarah Williams, incoming Space Base Delta 1 command senior enlisted leader, accepts the guidon from U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock, SBD 1 commander, during the SBD 1 change of responsibility ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 27, 2026. The passing of the guidon represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from an outgoing senior enlisted leader to an incoming one. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Quijas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 18:36
    Photo ID: 9834546
    VIRIN: 260727-X-HB409-1270
    Resolution: 5645x4032
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    Space Base Delta 1 Welcomes New Command Senior Enlisted Leader
    Space Base Delta 1 Welcomes New Command Senior Enlisted Leader
    Space Base Delta 1 Welcomes New Command Senior Enlisted Leader

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    USSF
    SBD 1

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