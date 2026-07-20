U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Martha Burkhead, outgoing Space Base Delta 1 command senior enlisted leader, surrenders the guidon to U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock, SBD 1 commander, during the SBD 1 change of responsibility ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 27, 2026. The passing of the guidon represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from an outgoing senior enlisted leader to an incoming one. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Quijas)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 18:36
|Photo ID:
|9834543
|VIRIN:
|260727-X-HB409-1268
|Resolution:
|5645x4032
|Size:
|4.98 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Base Delta 1 Welcomes New Command Senior Enlisted Leader [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Space Base Delta 1 Welcomes New Command Senior Enlisted Leader
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