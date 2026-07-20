Space Base Delta 1 Welcomes New Command Senior Enlisted Leader

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U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Martha Burkhead, outgoing Space Base Delta 1 command senior enlisted leader, surrenders the guidon to U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock, SBD 1 commander, during the SBD 1 change of responsibility ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 27, 2026. The passing of the guidon represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from an outgoing senior enlisted leader to an incoming one. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Quijas)