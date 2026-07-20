Space Base Delta 1 Welcomes New Command Senior Enlisted Leader

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ryan Quijas | U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Sarah Williams, incoming Space Base Delta 1 command senior enlisted leader, gives remarks during the SBD 1 change of responsibility ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 27, 2026. Arriving at SBD 1 from Buckley Space Force Base in Denver, Williams previously served as Senior Enlisted Leader for the National Reconnaissance Office's Mission Operations Directorate and the Aerospace Data Facility, Colorado. Williams brings 22 years of military experience to the role. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Quijas) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ryan Quijas | U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Sarah Williams, incoming Space Base Delta 1 command...... read more read more

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Base Delta 1 held a Change of Responsibility ceremony July 27, 2026, at Peterson Space Force Base, officially transferring the duties of SBD 1 Command Senior Enlisted Leader from Chief Master Sgt. Martha Burkhead to Chief Master Sgt. Sarah Williams.

The traditional military ceremony symbolized the formal transfer of authority, accountability, and leadership between senior enlisted leaders, ensuring the continuous readiness and mission effectiveness of SBD 1.

Burkhead relinquished responsibility after serving as the command senior enlisted leader since August 2024. During her tenure, Burkhead successfully guided 18 congressional visits, securing $152 million in end-of-year funds, which culminated in the execution of a $1.2 billion budget that improved weapon system infrastructure and drove a $23 million housing renovation, ultimately earning the Space Force’s Housing Excellence Award and the Department of the War’s 2025 Commander in Chief’s Installation Excellence Award. She will now retire after 27 years of dedicated service to the nation.

Williams officially assumed responsibility during the ceremony, arriving at SBD 1 from Buckley Space Force Base in Denver, where she served as Senior Enlisted Leader for the National Reconnaissance Office's Mission Operations Directorate and the Aerospace Data Facility – Colorado. Williams brings 22 years of military experience to the role.

The ceremony was attended by the SBD 1 Commander, Col. Kenneth Klock, base personnel, and distinguished guests.

Space Base Delta 1 delivers world-class weapon-system infrastructure and combat support that enables the Space Force, Joint Partners, and Allies to execute global multi-domain and homeland defense operations.