Space Base Delta 1 Welcomes New Command Senior Enlisted Leader

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U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Martha Burkhead, outgoing Space Base Delta 1 command senior enlisted leader, receives an honorary space operations badge as a parting gift during the SBD 1 change of responsibility ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 27, 2026. Burkhead assumed responsibility in 2024, leading more than 3,700 warfighters across seven installations and helping the base earn the 2026 Commander in Chief's Annual Award for Installation Excellence. Burkhead departs SBD 1 to retire after over two decades of dedicated service in the U.S. Army, Air Force and Space Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Quijas