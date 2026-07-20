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    Space Base Delta 1 Welcomes New Command Senior Enlisted Leader [Image 2 of 4]

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    Space Base Delta 1 Welcomes New Command Senior Enlisted Leader

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Quijas 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Martha Burkhead, outgoing Space Base Delta 1 command senior enlisted leader, receives an honorary space operations badge as a parting gift during the SBD 1 change of responsibility ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 27, 2026. Burkhead assumed responsibility in 2024, leading more than 3,700 warfighters across seven installations and helping the base earn the 2026 Commander in Chief's Annual Award for Installation Excellence. Burkhead departs SBD 1 to retire after over two decades of dedicated service in the U.S. Army, Air Force and Space Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Quijas

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 18:36
    Photo ID: 9834536
    VIRIN: 260727-X-HB409-1229
    Resolution: 4742x3387
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Space Base Delta 1 Welcomes New Command Senior Enlisted Leader [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Space Base Delta 1 Welcomes New Command Senior Enlisted Leader
    Space Base Delta 1 Welcomes New Command Senior Enlisted Leader
    Space Base Delta 1 Welcomes New Command Senior Enlisted Leader

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    SBD 1

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