Lt. Gen. McCurry Visits 4th CAB at PC-C6

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A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade demonstrates the use of real-time airspace management technology to U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, commanding general, U.S. Army Futures and Concepts Command, during Project Convergence Capstone 6 at Fort Irwin, California, July 22, 2026. During the visit, 4th CAB Soldiers hosted McCurry for a tour of their field operations and demonstrated how advanced airspace management capabilities are integrated within the NGC2 architecture to enhance joint-domain tactical operations. PC-C6 presents U.S. Army, joint and multinational allies and partners the opportunity to demonstrate and experiment with emerging technologies that may contribute to future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Nina Borgeson)