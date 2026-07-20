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    Lt. Gen. McCurry Visits 4th CAB at PC-C6 [Image 2 of 7]

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    Lt. Gen. McCurry Visits 4th CAB at PC-C6

    FORT IRWIN, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Photo by Nina Borgeson 

    Futures and Concepts Command

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, commanding general, U.S. Army Futures and Concepts Command, engages with Soldiers assigned to the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade during Project Convergence Capstone 6 at Fort Irwin, California, July 22, 2026. PC-C6 presents U.S. Army, joint and multinational allies and partners the opportunity to demonstrate and experiment with emerging technologies that may contribute to future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Nina Borgeson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.26.2026 11:59
    Photo ID: 9832547
    VIRIN: 260722-A-UJ498-5086
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.37 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lt. Gen. McCurry Visits 4th CAB at PC-C6 [Image 7 of 7], by Nina Borgeson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lt. Gen. McCurry Visits 4th CAB at PC-C6
    Lt. Gen. McCurry Visits 4th CAB at PC-C6
    Lt. Gen. McCurry Visits 4th CAB at PC-C6
    Lt. Gen. McCurry Visits 4th CAB at PC-C6
    Lt. Gen. McCurry Visits 4th CAB at PC-C6

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    Futures and Concepts Command
    PC-C6
    Capstone 6

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