A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade briefs experiment progress to U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, commanding general, U.S. Army Futures and Concepts Command during Project Convergence Capstone 6 at Fort Irwin, California, July 22, 2026. PC-C6 presents U.S. Army, joint and multinational allies and partners the opportunity to demonstrate and experiment with emerging technologies that may contribute to future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Nina Borgeson)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2026 11:59
|Photo ID:
|9832548
|VIRIN:
|260722-A-UJ498-9418
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.05 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. McCurry Visits 4th CAB at PC-C6 [Image 7 of 7], by Nina Borgeson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.