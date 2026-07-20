Lt. Gen. McCurry Visits 4th CAB at PC-C6

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U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, commanding general, U.S. Army Futures and Concepts Command, meets a Soldier assigned to the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade during Project Convergence Capstone 6 at Fort Irwin, California, July 22, 2026. PC-C6 presents U.S. Army, joint and multinational allies and partners the opportunity to demonstrate and experiment with emerging technologies that may contribute to future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Nina Borgeson)