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    Tooele Army Depot welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4]

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    Tooele Army Depot welcomes new commander

    TOOELE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Wade Mathews 

    Tooele Army Depot

    Utah National Guard’s 23rd Army Band provided the music at the Tooele Army Depot’s change of command ceremony on July 16, 2026, in which Col. Ben Fortune assumed command from Col. Luke Clover.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 11:11
    Photo ID: 9827176
    VIRIN: 260716-O-FG553-6408
    Resolution: 4891x2756
    Size: 4.61 MB
    Location: TOOELE, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tooele Army Depot welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by Wade Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tooele Army Depot welcomes new commander
    Tooele Army Depot welcomes new commander
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    Tooele Army Depot
    Army Sustainment Command (ASC)
    TEAD

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