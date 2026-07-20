Utah National Guard’s 23rd Army Band provided the music at the Tooele Army Depot’s change of command ceremony on July 16, 2026, in which Col. Ben Fortune assumed command from Col. Luke Clover.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 11:11
|Photo ID:
|9827176
|VIRIN:
|260716-O-FG553-6408
|Resolution:
|4891x2756
|Size:
|4.61 MB
|Location:
|TOOELE, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tooele Army Depot welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by Wade Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tooele Army Depot welcomes new commander
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