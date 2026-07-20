Date Taken: 07.16.2026 Date Posted: 07.23.2026 11:11 Photo ID: 9827176 VIRIN: 260716-O-FG553-6408 Resolution: 4891x2756 Size: 4.61 MB Location: TOOELE, UTAH, US

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This work, Tooele Army Depot welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by Wade Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.