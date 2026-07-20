Tooele Army Depot welcomes new commander

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A large audience consisting of state and local officials, military leaders, and members of the workforce attended Tooele Army Depot's change of command ceremony July 16th, 2026, which took place on the parade field in front of the installation's headquarters building, with the post’s garrison flag and flags of all 50 states and other territories of the United States proudly displayed.